Single Point Partners LLC Takes $26.58 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,580,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. 11,543,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

