Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $93.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 124,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Sleep Number by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 611,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

