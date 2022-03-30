SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $42.48

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.48, but opened at $41.00. SM Energy shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.76 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

