Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SND. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SND opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.