Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.
SMAR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,323. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $7,561,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,169 shares of company stock worth $9,289,928. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
