Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.31.

SNAP stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.12. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

