SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $375.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.96.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $324.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day moving average is $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

