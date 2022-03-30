Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 64022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.
About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)
