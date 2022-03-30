SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Issues Earnings Results

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SomaLogic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SLGC opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.72.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
