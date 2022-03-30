Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

