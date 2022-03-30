Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $17.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

SOVO stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 280,106 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

