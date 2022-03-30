SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.73

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.73 and last traded at $137.31, with a volume of 54509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

