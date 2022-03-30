Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

