Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Springwater Special Situations has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

