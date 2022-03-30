Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SRUUF traded up 0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 12.36. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52 week low of 7.50 and a 52 week high of 15.10.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (Get Rating)
