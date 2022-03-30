SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in March

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,770.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

