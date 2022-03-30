S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Gap Down to $30.71

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $29.56. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.