State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of STT opened at $91.97 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

