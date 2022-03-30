Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $9,103,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

