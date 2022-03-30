Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.37

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$37.37 and last traded at C$37.72, with a volume of 58318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

SJ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.43.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million. Analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.7000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.