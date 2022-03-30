StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

