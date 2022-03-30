StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

