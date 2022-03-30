StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.