StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NBRV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
