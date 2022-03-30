StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NBRV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.