StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

