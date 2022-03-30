StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.19.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
