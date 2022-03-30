StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGSH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

