StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CO stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

