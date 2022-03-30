StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of CO stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.31.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
