StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $98.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

