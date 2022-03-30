StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $98.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
