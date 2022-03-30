StockNews.com Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Buy

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

