Storj Market Capitalization Hits $542.13 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $542.13 million and approximately $149.18 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 387,753,378 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

