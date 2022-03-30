Strs Ohio Boosts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ExlService by 188.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 26.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.