Strs Ohio Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Neogen by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

