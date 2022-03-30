Strs Ohio Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

