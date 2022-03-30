Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after acquiring an additional 599,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 601,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,243,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,349,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of Switch stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.