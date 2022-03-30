Strs Ohio Sells 14 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,423.28 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.66 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,416.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,483.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

