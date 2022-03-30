Strs Ohio Sells 1,765 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 864,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 133.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ESRT stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -143.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.