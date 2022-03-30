Strs Ohio Sells 5,444 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

