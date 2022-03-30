Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Announces Earnings Results

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNAX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 2,945,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAX shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

