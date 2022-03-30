Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.64

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.10.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
