Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

