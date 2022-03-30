Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

