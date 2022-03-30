Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.