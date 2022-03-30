Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

