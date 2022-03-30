Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,831. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.