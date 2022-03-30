Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,918,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109,817,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 72,989 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

