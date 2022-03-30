Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 1,004,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

