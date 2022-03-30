SuperCom (SPCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SPCB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

