SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,462.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $35,462.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.24 or 0.07203698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.94 or 1.00311614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,247 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

