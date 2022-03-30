SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $769.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $935.00 to $769.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $592.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.43 and its 200-day moving average is $654.59.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

