TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.81 ($29.46).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG opened at €21.09 ($23.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €20.94 ($23.01) and a one year high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.37.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.