Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
