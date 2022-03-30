Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

